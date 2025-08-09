Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PET has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Pet Valu and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pet Valu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.22.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Pet Valu Increases Dividend

Pet Valu stock opened at C$35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.73. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

