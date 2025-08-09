Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Wedbush

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Alight Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:ALIT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Alight has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Alight had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Alight’s payout ratio is presently -7.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David D. Guilmette bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 600,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,267.50. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,216 shares of company stock worth $307,636. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Alight by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 47,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,429,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after buying an additional 1,548,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alight by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,649,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,173,000 after buying an additional 1,930,440 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 24,296,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,130,000 after buying an additional 2,901,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 17,704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,514,000 after buying an additional 3,322,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

