Morgan Stanley Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $10.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PTLO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.81. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portillo’s news, CFO Michelle Greig Hook purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 173,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. The trade was a 29.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 130,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,320. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 197,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,480. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.