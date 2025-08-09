JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MELI. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,795.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,353.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,437.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,241.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,984,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.