Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Scotiabank

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 0.7%

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 12,836,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,483,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 44.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 895,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,519 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

