BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $349.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ONC. Guggenheim increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.89.

BeOne Medicines Trading Down 3.4%

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $288.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 0.27. BeOne Medicines has a 1 year low of $170.99 and a 1 year high of $313.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BeOne Medicines

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $7,044,470.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $9,333,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,683 shares of company stock worth $36,294,047. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,377,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

