ATB Capital Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.67.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.6%

SU opened at C$53.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.31.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total value of C$1,432,478.57. Also, Director Russell Girling acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$504,100.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.