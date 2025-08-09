Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $225.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

