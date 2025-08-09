Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,633 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.25 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

