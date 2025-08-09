Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.69% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $173,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.