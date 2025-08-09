Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $249.33 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $249,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $265.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $260.17 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,668.20. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

