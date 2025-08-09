Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $363.47 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of American Electric Power worth $363,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.