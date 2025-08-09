ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $1.47 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 847,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 322,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 201,131 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

