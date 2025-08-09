Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,582 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Kimberly-Clark worth $203,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

