ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases Shares of 14,122 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 160.3% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:VRT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

