ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires New Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,972 shares of company stock worth $262,339. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

