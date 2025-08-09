Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $298.99 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of PPG Industries worth $298,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.