Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9,273.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

