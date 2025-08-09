Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of FCX opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

