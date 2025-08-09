Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 239,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

