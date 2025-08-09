Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.58 Billion Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $2,579,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,299,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after buying an additional 3,077,046 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,040,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

