Silver Coast Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silver Coast Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 166.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 145,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 90,821 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 208.3% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 422,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,617,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,860,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,260,000 after buying an additional 93,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.