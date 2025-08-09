Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 239,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

