The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $2,420,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

