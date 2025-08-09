Cynosure Group LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in argenex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.81.

argenex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $661.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. argenex SE has a 1 year low of $510.05 and a 1 year high of $696.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

