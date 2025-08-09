Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $208.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $215.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $179.96 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $151.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,477,000 after acquiring an additional 750,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,475,000 after acquiring an additional 702,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after acquiring an additional 421,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.