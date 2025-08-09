Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) is Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,560 shares during the period. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 23.5% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MBS opened at $8.61 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.