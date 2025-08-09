Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3,989.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $5,571,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $472.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $514.39.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

