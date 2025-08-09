Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.60 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $5.00 price objective on Tronox in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Tronox has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Tronox had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 629.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Francois Turgeon acquired 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 772,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,956.12. This trade represents a 4.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Romano acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,333,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,468.65. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 164,750 shares of company stock valued at $515,514. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tronox by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

