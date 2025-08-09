Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

ZETA opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

