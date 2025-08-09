Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on U. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

U opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,449.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $6,719,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,489,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,471,746.10. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,210,142 shares of company stock worth $31,199,782. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after buying an additional 84,480 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 557.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

