Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VVV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VVV

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $43.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 21.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.