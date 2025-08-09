Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -333.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,993.10. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,200,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,280.87. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,573. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,549,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Warby Parker by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,172,000 after buying an additional 1,194,558 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Warby Parker by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after buying an additional 1,137,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 929,073 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

