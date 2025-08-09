MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after buying an additional 618,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.89 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.