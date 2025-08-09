CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $37.00

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on YOU. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:YOU opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $656,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,507.25. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,964 shares of company stock valued at $25,212,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,519,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,999 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,673,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 497,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

