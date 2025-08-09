Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.0% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 90,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 174,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

