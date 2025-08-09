Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 292,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

