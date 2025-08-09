Ziad Nabulsi Sells 1,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,403.10. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 111.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.6% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 78,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2,671.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 199,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.