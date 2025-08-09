Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CFO Brian Read Sells 2,592 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $27,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 393,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,691.36. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, Brian Read sold 1,212 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $12,677.52.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Read sold 1,291 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $13,981.53.

On Monday, June 9th, Brian Read sold 2,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $25,180.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Brian Read sold 1,295 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $14,970.20.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Brian Read sold 3,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $36,450.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Brian Read sold 1,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Brian Read sold 8,900 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $79,655.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Brian Read sold 7,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $56,210.00.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SERV opened at $10.47 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $596.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

