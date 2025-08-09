Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arrow Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROW. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 833,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.83 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,762.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,288.50. This trade represents a 22.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROW has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

