MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $21,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.3199 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

