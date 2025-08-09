MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $11.22 Million Investment in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 69,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,218,000. CDW comprises approximately 0.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CDW by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,104,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,701,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $162.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $231.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

