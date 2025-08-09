Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

