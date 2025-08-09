Contrasting Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -0.99% N/A -6.71% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 67.95% 12.37% 9.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitcoin Depot and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 0 4 1 3.20 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus price target of $4.8333, indicating a potential downside of 1.36%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.77%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Bitcoin Depot.

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $573.70 million 0.55 -$11.69 million ($0.19) -25.79 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $54.95 million 5.24 $37.04 million $1.88 7.30

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

