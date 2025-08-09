Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 98,524 VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 108,428 shares during the period.

VNM opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

