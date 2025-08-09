Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 99,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,211,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 323,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 292,741 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

