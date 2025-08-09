Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

