Head to Head Analysis: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and Delek Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $91.42 billion 0.86 $7.53 billion $1.34 9.05 Delek Group $3.23 billion N/A $379.36 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and Delek Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 0 1 6 1 3.00 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. Given Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is more favorable than Delek Group.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 9.83% 23.98% 8.37% Delek Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras beats Delek Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, acquisition, and exports of crude oil; and production of fertilizers, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; renewable energy businesses; low carbon services; and natural gas processing business, as well as production of biodiesel and its co-products. The company also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

