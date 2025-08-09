AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,851,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $198.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

