Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 223,905 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 223,905 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $3,157,060.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,979,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,316,646.40. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Asana Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of ASAN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,601 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 73.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 856,282 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.