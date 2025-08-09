Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 223,905 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 223,905 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $3,157,060.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,979,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,316,646.40. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,601 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 73.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 856,282 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

